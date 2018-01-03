HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say an SUV carrying an ex-convict running for governor was clocked doing 87 mph and the driver was issued a verbal warning.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 84 in Southington on Wednesday, shortly after he filed paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. A Bridgeport police detective was driving the SUV.
A Hearst Connecticut Media reporter who also was in the vehicle had reported it was doing 100 mph and no ticket or warning was issued.
Ganim served nearly seven years in prison after being convicted of corruption in 2003 during his first tenure as Bridgeport mayor. He was released from prison in 2010 and elected mayor again in 2015.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.
