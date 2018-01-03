NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – One man has been killed and another has been critically wounded in a shooting in New Haven.

Officers found the men inside a parked car at the Brookside housing complex at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. His name has not been released. The passenger, identified as Corey Bland, of Hamden, was shot in the arm and remains in critical condition.

No information on possible suspects or motive has been released.

The shooting was the city’s first homicide of 2018, after just seven homicides in 2017, the lowest number in a single year in decades.

