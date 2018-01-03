Programming Note: The UConn Women's basketball game at East Carolina has been moved to a 2pm tip.  Hear all the action on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – An ex-convict who mounted a political comeback with his election as mayor of Connecticut’s biggest city is now running for governor.

Democrat Joe Ganim submitted paperwork to launch his campaign Wednesday in Hartford.

Ganim served nearly seven years in prison after he was convicted of corruption for steering city contracts in exchange for private gifts during his time as
Bridgeport mayor.

He was released from prison in 2010 and stripped of his law license but was elected again as Bridgeport’s mayor in 2015.

Ganim joins a crowded field of candidates looking to succeed Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who is not seeking re-election.

Ganim also has been barred from the public campaign financing program because of his felony conviction.

