STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say the employee of a recently-opened consumer goods company in Connecticut has been struck by a car and killed while on her way to work.
Sgt. Andrew Gallagher tells the Stamford Advocate the 58-year-old woman was crossing the street around 7 a.m. Tuesday in front of Henkel headquarters in
Stamford when she was hit.
Gallagher says the driver was making a right turn when he struck the woman.
The 38-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.
The woman’s identity will be released Wednesday.
Police say six people died in five vehicle accidents in the city in 2017.
