STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say the employee of a recently-opened consumer goods company in Connecticut has been struck by a car and killed while on her way to work.

Sgt. Andrew Gallagher tells the Stamford Advocate the 58-year-old woman was crossing the street around 7 a.m. Tuesday in front of Henkel headquarters in

Stamford when she was hit.

Gallagher says the driver was making a right turn when he struck the woman.

The 38-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

The woman’s identity will be released Wednesday.

Police say six people died in five vehicle accidents in the city in 2017.

