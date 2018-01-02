Filed Under:fatal crash, Groton

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash New Year’s Day in Groton has died.

Police say 88-year-old Jean Shutsky of Oakdale was pronounced dead early this morning at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

They say 66-year-old Marilyn Comrie of Groton remains at Lawrence and Memorial with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around noon on Monday.

According to police, Shutsky’s vehicle collided with Comrie’s at the intersection of Gold Star Highway and Flanders Road.

The Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

