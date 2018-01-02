(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police today identified a 22-year-old man killed in a crash at Trinity College.

Hector Rios-Acevedo of Hartford died when the Toyota Matrix he was driving hit a heavy brick column at the campus.

Part of the column toppled over.

First responders were called to Summit Street and New Britain Avenue about 3 am on New Year’s Day.

Two passengers, 21-year-old Natasha Cruz and a 12-year-old whose name was not released were taken to the hospital after the crash.

They both survived the accident.

Police say no Trinity students or staff were involved in the crash.