MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTIC) – State police say at least one person has received a call from scammers using their name.

A victim reported receiving a call from an unknown person claiming that a personal check written by the victim to Connecticut State Police had bounced, and that the victim owed for the “bounced check,” said police. The unknown person provided the victim a “case number” and claimed that the alleged bad check was in reference to a payday loan, said police.

State police do not process payday loans and say anyone who receives a similar call should simply hang up.

If there is a problem with any check written to Connecticut State Police related to records and reports, fingerprinting, firearms licensing, or other purposes, notification would come in the form of a letter, not a phone call, said officials.