MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — The tribe that owns and operates the Foxwoods Resort Casino has sworn in two new members of its leadership council.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s annual inauguration ceremony on Tuesday marked the start of the first terms for Matthew Pearson and Latoya Cluff.

A bible written in the mid-1600s in an Algonquin language was used during the ceremony.

The Tribal Council includes a total of seven elected officials who serve three-year terms.

Cluff has worked in the past at the tribe’s Government and Gaming Commission and at Foxwoods. Pearson has served as director of a tribal project to improve the physical, social, emotional, and cultural well-being of tribal adolescents and as a board member for a tribal business development company.

 

