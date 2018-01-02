Programming Note: The UConn Women's basketball game tomorrow at East Carolina has been moved to a 2pm tip.  Hear all the action on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
Filed Under:ECU, uconn, UConn Huskies, UConn Women's Basketball, Winter Weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Connecticut’s women’s basketball game at East Carolina on Wednesday has been moved to a 2 pm start because of the threat of severe winter weather.

East Carolina officials announced the change Tuesday. The game had been scheduled for a 7 pm start.

Up to three inches of snow are in the forecast for the Greenville area on Wednesday night.

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Ski Card
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen