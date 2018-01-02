(WTIC) – Frigid conditions persist across Connecticut as many people head back to work and school after the holiday break.

In Greater Hartford alone, AAA has responded to more than 10,000 calls for emergency road service since the cold set in a week ago, and spokeswoman Amy Parmenter said early Tuesday they were expecting their busiest day yet. She predicted that the auto club would handle more than 2,000 calls during the day. That included more than 225 calls during the 8 a.m. hour alone, said Parmenter.

She urged motorists to pack extra cold-weather gear, such as blankets and clothing, warning that stranded motorists might have to wait a bit longer to get help with the increased call volume.

New Britain-based DATTCO brought crews in over the weekend to ensure school buses would start Tuesday morning– and crews arrived extra early just in case.

Aside from some fuel pump problems, Chief Operating Officer Cliff Gibson said things were going smoothly Tuesday morning. He said bus routes might take a bit longer to complete because many students would be waiting for the bus indoors.

DATTCO operates bus services for 27 Connecticut school districts.