(CBS Connecticut) — A fire in an apartment complex on the Simsbury-Avon town line has forced the shut down of a heavily traveled street nearby.

Simsbury Police said Route 10 is closed between Old Meadow Plain Road and Lincoln Lane.

The fire is in the Meadow Apartments.

The complex includes several buildings. Only one building was affected.

There was no immediate indication of any injuries.

Firefighters and police are on the scene right now.

The call came in at 10:02 AM.