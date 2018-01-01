(CBS Connecticut) — A space heater plugged into an extension cord caused a fire in a 2-family home on Hazel Street in Stamford last night.

Nine people were forced out of their homes. They must find another place to stay, at least for now.

Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Tripodi says flames damaged the basement, and smoke spread through the rest of the building.

“Whenever we have sub-freezing temperatures like this it is always a challenge,” Tripodi said. “It is a challenge for te victims because they are being displaced from their home. Many of them had inadequate clothing at the time. It is a challenge for the fire fighters because it is very difficult to work in those conditions, not just because of the personal cold, but because the water [used to fight the fire] freezes.”

The city sent trucks to put sand down on the street.