HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC) – One person was killed in a traffic crash just hours into the new year in Hartford, at the edge of the Trinity College campus.
Police responded to Summit Street and New Britain Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. to find a car that had apparently slammed into a brick column. Police say the driver had serious injuries and needed to be extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
A female passenger was also taken to Hartford Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, said police. Investigators later learned that a 12-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle and removed before they arrived, said police. The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
The crash did not involve any Trinity students or staff, said police.