Filed Under:First Night, New Year's Eve

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford rang in the new year with a roster of First Night events including two fireworks shows — one and six p-m and one at midnight.

Middletown resident Ashley Vanett had dinner downtown and walked to the fireworks show.

“Aside from it being extremely cold, it was a great display… Lots of awesome colors, and it was just a fantastic time,” Vanett said. “We are really happy that we came.”

In Middlefield, the new year was welcomed with a torchlight parade of skiers traveling down the slopes shortly after sunset. Mystic Aquarium held a New Year’s eve ball — and invited penguins. Guests were also asked to dress in black and white.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen