(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford rang in the new year with a roster of First Night events including two fireworks shows — one and six p-m and one at midnight.
Middletown resident Ashley Vanett had dinner downtown and walked to the fireworks show.
“Aside from it being extremely cold, it was a great display… Lots of awesome colors, and it was just a fantastic time,” Vanett said. “We are really happy that we came.”
In Middlefield, the new year was welcomed with a torchlight parade of skiers traveling down the slopes shortly after sunset. Mystic Aquarium held a New Year’s eve ball — and invited penguins. Guests were also asked to dress in black and white.