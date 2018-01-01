WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC) – A break in an eight-inch water main cut water service to a dozen homes along Westmont Street in West Hartford Monday morning, said the Metropolitan District Commission.
The 52-year-old main was shut down around 10 a.m., said officials. It was unclear how long repairs could take based on the location of the break and significant ice accumulation. Officials estimated that work would continue into the afternoon.
Earlier Monday, a four-inch water main burst on Garfield Road in Rocky hill, affecting 17 homes. Sunday night, eight homes were affected by a break in an eight-inch water main on Tunxis Road in West Hartford. Both mains were repaired Monday morning.