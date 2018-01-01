MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTIC) – Manchester police say the 36-year-old restaurant worker shot Saturday afternoon has died.
Norris Jackson, 36, of East Hartford died Sunday night at Hartford Hospital, said police. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.
Jackson was shot around lunchtime Saturday at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in the Plaza at Buckland Hills on Pleasant Valley Road, said authorities.
Police say they continue to seek two people in connection with the shooting– James Goolsby, 28, and Leanne Robitaille, 23, both of Manchester. Police say the two should be considered dangerous.