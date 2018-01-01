Hampden, Ct – (WTIC 1080 News)  Hamden Police responded to the Metro PCS, on Dixwell Avenue around 7 o’clock Saturday night on the report of an armed

robbery. Police were told the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, walked behind the counter and removed an undisclosed amount of

cash from the register. He was last observed fleeing northbound on Dixwell Avenue in a dark colored, 4-door Honda. Anyone with information is asked to contact

the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.

