Hampden, Ct – (WTIC 1080 News) Hamden Police responded to the Metro PCS, on Dixwell Avenue around 7 o’clock Saturday night on the report of an armed
robbery. Police were told the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, walked behind the counter and removed an undisclosed amount of
cash from the register. He was last observed fleeing northbound on Dixwell Avenue in a dark colored, 4-door Honda. Anyone with information is asked to contact
the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.