MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police have named two suspects in the shooting of a worker inside a restaurant.  Manchester police said Sunday that

officers are looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the shooting at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant on

Saturday afternoon.  Officials said a male worker was shot. His name and condition haven’t been released. Police say the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately

clear, but it appeared the suspects knew the victim.  Authorities say Goolsby and Robitaille should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about the

shooting and the suspects is urged to call Manchester police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

