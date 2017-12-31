MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police have named two suspects in the shooting of a worker inside a restaurant. Manchester police said Sunday that
officers are looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the shooting at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant on
Saturday afternoon. Officials said a male worker was shot. His name and condition haven’t been released. Police say the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately
clear, but it appeared the suspects knew the victim. Authorities say Goolsby and Robitaille should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about the
shooting and the suspects is urged to call Manchester police.
