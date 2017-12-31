Griswold, Ct. – (WTIC News) Connecticut Water has issued a boil water notice for the Bay Mountain water system in Griswold because of a problem that caused

a loss of all pressure in the water system. Customers should boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula

or using for any purpose where it will be consumed, or customers should use bottled water for these purposes. You can continue to use the water for bathing,

cleaning, sanitation or other purposes where the water is not consumed. The boil notice will remain in effect until water samples have been tested in a state certified

laboratory to be sure that no bacteria got into the water as a result of the loss of pressure. Results are expected within 72 hours. Connecticut Water will notify you

when the boil notice is lifted, but until then please continue to boil the water before consuming.