(Griswold, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s a boil water alert from the Connecticut Water Company for part of Griswold.
Officials have issued the notice for those on the Bay Mountain System in town.
They say it’s due to a loss of all pressure in the water system.
The alert cover water used for for drinking, cooking, food preparation, and any use in which water is consumed.
Water use can contine per usual for bathing, laundry, cleaning and other uses in which water isn’t consumed, said water company officials.
The notice remains in effect until the company collects samples from the distributiuon system and has them tested.
Connecticut Water says they should have those results within 72 hours.
The boil water order affects about 125 customers on the Bay Mountain system.