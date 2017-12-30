BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bridgeport.
Police tell The Connecticut Post that Nathaniel Dubose was walking Friday evening when he was hit by a silver or grey car. Police say the driver fled and remained at large on Saturday.
Police spokesman Av Harris says Dubose was Bridgeport’s 10th traffic-related death this year.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact authorities.
