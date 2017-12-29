WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) _ A man who prosecutors say hit and killed a grandmother as she was shopping for Christmas gifts in Connecticut has pleaded guilty in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.
The Republican-American reports 29-year-old Eliut Canales, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to evading responsibility in a death and tampering with evidence in connection with the December 2016 crash that killed 71-year-old Nancy Martin.
Police say Martin was crossing the street in Waterbury when she was struck. They say the car kept going.
Authorities eventually traced the car to Canales and arrested him in July.
Martin’s husband tells the newspaper he doesn’t support the short prison sentence. Canales was facing up to 25 years in prison had the case gone to trial.
His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
