(SIMSBURY,Conn./WTIC News) – Fire investigators in Simsbury say the Thursday morning barn fire at Folly Farm which killed 24 horses started accidentally.Simsbury fire marshal Kevin Kowalski says the fire likely started in an electrical outlet used for portable heaters for the barn.He says it appears the fire had been smoldering for several hours before it was spotted and reported.
The horses were used for the farm’s riding school and polo school. All died of smoke inhalation.
The barn was one of the largest on the farm . Horses in other barns on the farm were not harmed.