EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC) – East Haven police say the woman being sought in connection with a gas station robbery Thursday night has turned herself in.
Police say Charona Lewis, 30, turned herself in Friday morning and admitted to her involvement in the robbery at the Citgo Gas Station at 957 Foxon Road.
Police say Lewis held a knife to a clerk’s neck and demanded money before fleeing in a gray Nissan Murano.
Lewis is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny. She was held on $100,000 bond pending arraignment Friday.