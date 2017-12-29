(TOLLAND,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police have made an arrest in a residential burglary in Tolland earlier this month.45 year old Dale Laliberte of Southbridge , Massachusetts is charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Larceny.

According to police, the owner of a home on Peter Green Road returned and found a pickup truck in the driveway backed up to the garage door.A woman in the passenger seat of the truck told the victim they were lost and looking for directions. As the victim talked to the woman he heard a noise behind him , turned around and say the suspect running toward him with something in his hand.

Fearing for his safety, police saw, the homeowner drew a handgun and fired at the suspect, who fled in the pickup.The victim legally possessed the handgun.

Laliberte was taken into custody at his home. he is being held on $250,000 bond for a Tuesday appearance in Rockville Superior Court.