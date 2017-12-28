(CBS Connecticut) — A small group of state lawmakers will be at the Capitol tomorrow.
The General Assembly will hold a brief ‘technical session’ to fulfill a provision of state law.
The Senators and Representatives petitioned themselves into special session, but the law gives them a specific deadline for meeting, once the petition is submitted.
Tomorrow’s brief session is to fulfill the letter of that requirement.
Lawmakers originally petitioned themselves into session to consider restoring money to the Medicare Savings Program that helps low-income senior and disabled people afford to pay their share of the government-sponsored health coverage.
The cuts lowered the income eligibility limits. In other words, you had to be poorer to get the program’s help paying your premiums.
Senators and representatives are coming back next week in a full special session to bring up the issue.
Cuts to the program as part of a state budget deal provoked calls from people worried about losing the state assistance.