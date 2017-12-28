SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP and CBS Connecticut) – Twenty-four horses are dead after a barn fire at an equestrian training and boarding farm.

The fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished in minutes as more than 30 firefighters from Simsbury and neighboring Avon responded to the scene in subfreezing temperatures.

Fire officials say none of the horses in the barn survived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Folly Farm issued a statement on Facebook:

There are no words to express our sorrow this morning. The fire department is still investigating the possible cause of the fire in our arena barn however 24 of our beloved horses have passed away due to smoke inhalation. Our hearts are broken. These horses and our clients are our family. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support.

Farm and fire officials were notifying the horses’ owners.

The incident was called in at 6:43 am.

Simsbury Police Captain Nick Boulter said the fire prompted the shut-down of Route 185 until shortly before 8:30.

Firefighters, police officers, and ambulance service were still at the scene at 9 am.

Folly Farm includes a show stable, horse boarding, and has an events facility. The farm also operates a polo club.

Folly Farm is a 175-acre, family-owned farm about 10 miles northwest of Hartford that offers horse riding and competition lessons, boarding and polo instruction.