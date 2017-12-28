(BLOOMFIELD,Conn./WTIC News) -Bloomfield Police have arrested an 18 year old man in connection with a Thursday morning fire which heavily damaged apartment 9-B at 9 Woodland Avenue.The blaze was reported shortly before 8:30.Everyone inside made it out safely. Two children were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center as a precaution to be examined for smoke inhalation.

Isaiah Hellenbrand is charged with Arson and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.Bond was set at $100,000.

There was a minor fire in the same apartment Sunday. It was initially determined the cause to possibly be from a cigarette,however an electrical cause had not been ruled out.The investigation into the December 24 fire continues and further charges are expected.

Some family members in the apartment were doing so because they had been displaced by a December 20th fire in their apartment in New Britain.

Bloomfield Police are working In collaboration with the New Britain Police Department.