RAVENA, N.Y. (WTIC and AP) – Elected officials in New York are coming out against a plan by Connecticut to burn more than 100,000 tons of garbage in a Hudson Valley community.

Environmental activists say Connecticut state officials are considering a proposal to send 116,000 tons of garbage from 70 communities to the Lafarge Holcim cement plant in the village of Ravena, on the Hudson River 10 miles south of Albany.

The initial decision on the proposal by the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection is scheduled to be made by Sunday.

Local elected officials from the Albany area and environmental activists are holding a news conference Wednesday morning in Ravena to discuss what’s being done to oppose the garbage-burning plan.

