Memories of a white Christmas have been replaced with the stark reality of dangerous cold.

The National Weather Service says there’s the potential for record-breaking cold this week in New England as a big chill sets in.

Meteorologist Andy Pohl says temperatures will max out in the single digits in parts of northern New England on Thursday. Temperatures in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are not expected to rise out of the 20s all week and could dip into single digits.

Folks should get used to the cold, because it’s sticking around. Pohl says the temperature in Maine will remain below freezing for more than 10 days.