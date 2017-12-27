Filed Under:cold snap, Cold Weather, National Weather Service, New England, winter

Memories of a white Christmas have been replaced with the stark reality of dangerous cold.

The National Weather Service says there’s the potential for record-breaking cold this week in New England as a big chill sets in.

Meteorologist Andy Pohl says temperatures will max out in the single digits in parts of northern New England on Thursday. Temperatures in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are not expected to rise out of the 20s all week and could dip into single digits.

Folks should get used to the cold, because it’s sticking around. Pohl says the temperature in Maine will remain below freezing for more than 10 days.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen