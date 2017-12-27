Filed Under:cocaine, drug possession, Ledyard

(Ledyard, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A woman has a court date next month after Ledyard Police say she tried to snort cocaine at the police station on Christmas Day.

Officers were tipped off to be on the lookout for an erratic driver operating a black Kia SUV.

The vehicle was later located in the driveway of a Meeting House Lane home with the operator, 25-year-old Nicole Hunter, in the driver’s seat.

Officers say she became uncooperative, began screaming, and subsequently charged at officers before she was arrested.

It was while at headquarters waiting to be processed that police say Hunter pulled out and attempted to snort a pink powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine.

She’s free on bond and faces charges of narcotics possession, interfering with police and disorderly conduct.

Hunter is due January 8 in New London Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen