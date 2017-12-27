(Ledyard, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A woman has a court date next month after Ledyard Police say she tried to snort cocaine at the police station on Christmas Day.

Officers were tipped off to be on the lookout for an erratic driver operating a black Kia SUV.

The vehicle was later located in the driveway of a Meeting House Lane home with the operator, 25-year-old Nicole Hunter, in the driver’s seat.

Officers say she became uncooperative, began screaming, and subsequently charged at officers before she was arrested.

It was while at headquarters waiting to be processed that police say Hunter pulled out and attempted to snort a pink powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine.

She’s free on bond and faces charges of narcotics possession, interfering with police and disorderly conduct.

Hunter is due January 8 in New London Superior Court.