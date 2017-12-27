HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy does not plan to sign an executive order to allow pre-payments of local property taxes, a move that
would let residents to deduct the payment from federal taxes.
Ben Barnes, Malloy’s budget director, told municipal leaders Wednesday it’s impractical for Connecticut’s governor to require municipalities to accept
pre-payments because communities have not yet set tax rates for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Also, he says property tax collection is a local
matter.
New York’s and New Jersey’s governors signed orders allowing taxpayers to pre-pay local taxes before a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions goes
into effect next year.
Some communities, such as New Canaan, are accepting early payments of real estate and motor vehicle taxes due Jan. 1.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)