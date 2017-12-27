(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – If you haven’t already, you might want to make sure your vehicle is winter ready as we are entering into an extended period of frigid weather.

Daytime highs may barely reach 20 degrees and nighttime lows could plunge to around zero over the next week or so.

That means a lot of dead batteries and flat tires, says greater Hartford AAA spokeswoman Amy Parmenter.

She says they’re expecting record breaking call volume through early next week.

Parmenter says that’s due in part to holiday week road travel and the New Year’s weekend coming up.

To prevent from becoming a statistic, Parmenter says check to see that your tires are properly inflated and your battery is strong.

Also, make sure your have an emergency kit in the vehicle with supplies in the event you do become stranded. And don’t leave the house without charging your cell phone.