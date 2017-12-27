Filed Under:fatal crash, New jersey, Willimantic

READINGTON, N.J. (WTIC and AP) – A Willimantic man has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a crash killed a New Jersey man.

The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Route 202 northbound in Readington Township.

Prosecutors and police in Hunterdon County say a Chevy pickup truck driven by Joe Holmes crashed into the back of a Volkswagen GTI driven by 57-year-old Wilson Subana of South Bound Brook.

Subana was pronounced dead at Hunterdon Medical Center.

The 57-year-old Holmes, who was uninjured, also was charged with reckless driving. He was being held in the Somerset County jail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Holmes had retained an attorney.

