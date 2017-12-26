Filed Under:connecticut state police, holiday traffic enforcement

(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have released the latest figures from their holiday traffic enforcement detail which ends at midnight.

Of the 406 crashes investigated, there were 47 with injury but no fatalities.

Troopers say there’d been over 54-hundred total calls for service.

In addition, they’ve written 347 speeding citations, 11 for seat belt violations, and over 700 for other moving violations such as unsafe lane changes and texting behind the wheel.

There’ve also been two dozen arrests for DUI.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen