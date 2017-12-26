(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have released the latest figures from their holiday traffic enforcement detail which ends at midnight.
Of the 406 crashes investigated, there were 47 with injury but no fatalities.
Troopers say there’d been over 54-hundred total calls for service.
In addition, they’ve written 347 speeding citations, 11 for seat belt violations, and over 700 for other moving violations such as unsafe lane changes and texting behind the wheel.
There’ve also been two dozen arrests for DUI.