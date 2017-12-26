NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)/WTIC News _ Authorities say four people were injured after a car that was being chased by police crashed into another vehicle.

Connecticut State Police say officers in West Haven tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon when the driver fled north on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven.

The car was being chased by police when it crashed into the driver’s side of another car in the intersection with Derby Avenue.

Police say the driver,21 year old Christopher Villot of New Haven , who fled from the traffic stop ran away from the crash was later found. Authorities did not say if he has been charged with a crime.

The woman driving the car that was struck ,71 year old Barbara Rosner of Derby was treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Villot who was fleeing police and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

