(CBS Connecticut) — The governor today ordered a review of the state’s workplace sexual harassment policies.

Governor Dannel Malloy signed an executive order instructing the Department of Administrative Services to review Connecticut’s sexual harassment procedures that apply to state employees.

The order asks the department to check if anti-harassment training required under state law is actually being completed.

In a written statement, Malloy says the move was prompted by shocking reports of sexual harassment in the workplace around the country.

The governor says as an employer, the state must foster a civil environment and a tolerant culture.

Malloy says he wants to ensure that the state’s policies are adequate, and that they are actually enforced.

The review is expected to be finished by February first.

