(Fairfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early morning fire in Fairfield sent two people to the hospital.
The call came in around 3:30 to a home on Morehouse Lane in the Southport section of town.
Fire officials say seven people were asleep inside at the time but escaped. Two were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, one of whom jumped from a second-story window.
Fairfield firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Westport while the Bridgeport Fire Department provided station coverage.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the blaze.
Fairfield Fire Chief Denis McCarthy says residents should test smoke alarms and be mindful of open flames, candle usage and fire places during the season.