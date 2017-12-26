Filed Under:AAA, Department of Motor Vehicles, holiday hours, New Year’s Day, Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles has announced special hours for the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday.

The agency says its major customer service offices will close Friday at 12:30 p.m. They’re scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 7:45 a.m.

AAA offices in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford and West Hartford will be open to process replacement and renewal applications for driver licenses and non-driver ID cards during their normal business hours on Friday and Saturday.

Those AAA offices will be closed Monday, New Year’s Day.

DMV satellite offices in Putnam, Middletown and Winsted will also close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

 

