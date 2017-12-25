Filed Under:hartford, Stolen Car

(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– A car was stolen from a Hartford laundromat with a child inside on Christmas Eve, according to police.

A woman left her one-year old nephew sleeping in the car when she went into the laundromat at 1880 Main Street to wash clothes around 6 p.m. As she took her clothes out and looked up, the car was gone. She immediately called police, who tracked down the car with the unharmed child inside at 101 Pliny Street about 40 minutes later.

Authorities have not yet arrested a suspect, but they do have a description of the person they’re looking for.

