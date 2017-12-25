HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is inviting artists to submit waterfowl artwork to be considered for the state’s annual Migratory Bird Conservation Stamp Art Contest.

The agency is encouraging local artists to submit entries that have images of Connecticut.

Entries must be received in person or postmarked on or before April 15 to eligible. The winning entry will be featured on the 2019 Connecticut Migratory Bird Conservation Stamp.

DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen says state law requires funds generated from the sale of the stamps and prints to be used for the development, management, preservation, conservation, acquisition, purchase and maintenance of waterfowl habitat and wetlands.

The contest is open to all artists, regardless of residence, age or experience. The program first began in the early 1990s.