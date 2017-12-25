(STAMFORD,Conn./WTIC News) – Stamford Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Christmas Eve stabbing on Greenfield Avenue.
Investigators say 27 year old Karalyn Mikucionis arrived at a home just before 11:30 pm, punched a female victim and then stabbed a male in the chest.
Both victims were treated at Bridgeport Hospital.There was a child in the residence at the time , but was unharmed.
Mikucionis has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count each of Carrying Dangerous Weapon, Risk of Injury and Disorderly Conduct.
She is being held on $100,000 bond for a Tuesday court appearance.