(BERLIN,Conn./WTIC News) – An Arizona man was flown to Hartford Hopsital with serious , but non-life threatening injuries, after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 9 in Berlin early Sunday morning.State Police say 19 year old Jesse Etienne was outside of his vehicle in the median on the southbound side of the highway when he was struck near Exit 21 shortly before 2:30 am.
The driver of the vehicle which hit Etienne, 35 year old Robert Markham of Portland was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
State Police continue to investigate.