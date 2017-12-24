Filed Under:bridgeport, homicide

(BRIDGEPORT,Conn./WTIC News) – Bridgeport Police are investigating the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.A 22 year old Bridgeport man was shot and killed near the intersection of Kossuth and Maple Streets.

The Connecticut Post reports Khali Davis was standing with a small group of people shortly before 10 o’clock Saturday morning when the shooter approached on foot and opened fire.Davis made it inside the Maple Deli, where he collapsed and died.

Police say they do have video and some good witnesses.

