(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – When the WTIC Holiday Store closed for another season, the estimated figure in dollars collected just before noon today was a little more than $226,000.

But that turned out not to be the case.

Major Roger Duperree with the Salvation Army says some last minute donations pushed the total to a record $240,014.

Duperree, the divisional secretary of the southern new england division of the Salvation Army, says they also collected enough toys for 17-hundred children and food for their pantries that will carry them well into the new year.

He says the money also goes toward emergency shelters and no-freeze areas to get people out of the winter elements.

And Duperree says the money helps to fund their anti-human trafficking initiative.

He says he never ceases to be amazed at the outpouring of support from the community of the Holiday Store each year.

This was the 28th year of the WTIC Holiday Store benefitting the Salvation Army.