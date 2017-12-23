HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Icy conditions are creating dangerous conditions for drivers across southern New England and officials warn that air travelers

aren’t immune.

Connecticut transportation officials suspended bus service in the New Britain and Bristol areas due to ice road conditionsfor a time.

CT Transit said Saturday morning it hopes to resume service as soon as weather conditions improve.

Bradley International Airport, meanwhile, is cautioning holiday travelers to check with their airlines.

Spokeswoman Alisa Sisic says the airport remains open but officials are monitoring conditions closely.

As of midmorning, only one flight cancellation was reported.

The National Weather Service says sleet and freezing rain also are fouling roads in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.