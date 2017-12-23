Filed Under:connecticut state police, traffic stats

(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are continuing their expanded holiday detail to ensure the roads stay safe this holiday weekend.

As of 7:30 Saturday morning, troopers had investigated 120 crashes, eight with injury but no fatalities.

There were just over 1,900 calls for service.

In addition, troopers had handed out 124 speeding tickets, six for seatbelt violations and 329 for other moving violations like unsafe lane changes and texting while driving.

They’d also made a dozen DUI arrests.

The increased patrols will continue to midnight on Tuesday.

