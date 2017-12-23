HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – As more people get sick with influenza, Connecticut health officials are urging people who haven’t gotten flu shots this season to get one.

The state Department of Public Health says flu cases have increased recently and contributed to the deaths of three people over the age of 65.

DPH Commissioner Raul Pino says people should not be deterred from getting the shot by reports that the vaccine hasn’t been as effective as usual elsewhere. He said it remains to be seen how effective this year’s vaccine will be and, at a minimum, the shot would lessen the symptoms of the flu.

As of mid-December, a state laboratory had confirmed 355 cases of influence in Connecticut, including 144 patients who were hospitalized.

