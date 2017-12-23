HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Several bicycling advocacy groups have teamed together to collect and refurbish bikes to send to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and to give children relocating from that island to Connecticut.

About 30 bikes have been collected and repaired for the project so far by BiCi Co. in Hartford, Bikes for Kids in Essex and the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op in New Haven.

About half of them, mostly mountain bikes, are being sent to Puerto Rico in a shipping container next week along with other supplies. They are heading to mountain towns where many roads are still largely inaccessible to motorized vehicles.

The groups are collecting bicycles for future shipments and to give to children displaced by Hurricane Maria during a Three Kings Day celebration on Jan. 6 in New Haven.

