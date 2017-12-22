HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The president of the Hartford City Council has been asked to resign by the other eight members of the city’s governing body.
The council members issued a statement Thursday in the wake of a complaint filed against Thomas “TJ” Clarke II with the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities. The complaint filed last week by a former aide, became public on Tuesday.
Among other things, the woman accuses Clarke of making inappropriate comments and sending her sexually charged text messages.
Clarke has issued an apology, saying he never meant to “upset, offend, or make anyone uncomfortable.” But, he also said he believed there were “political agendas at work.”
The Hartford Courant reported Wednesday that Clarke has a prior citation for touching a woman at a 2013 budget meeting.
